Aiken County parents can transition their students to face to face instruction Friday

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) — Last week Aiken County Public Schools reported 34 positive cases. That’s the same week many students transitioned back to five day per week face-to-face learning.

School leaders said aggressive student quarantines and contact tracing are the key reason why schools have been able to stay open.

Some parents said those efforts make them feel safer in sending their children to school.

” I feel like our kids were not getting the benefit of the education that they should have with having the limited days in school especially with parents who were trying to do that and work full time. So, I’m glad that they are getting back to the face to face and appreciate all the measures they have taken to keep our kids and the rest of the teachers and administrators healthy and safe,” Aiken County parent Brandi Green said.

Next week parents will have the option to transfer their students from online learning to face to face instruction for next semester which starts in January.

Some parents say the way the school system has handled Covid-19 makes them more confident in having their children in the classroom.



” The have to wear their masks at all times. The go to recess one classroom at a time and not all the grade levels at one time. They eat breakfast and lunch in the classroom. The desks are spaced out and they’re really following social distancing and doing everything thing so that students can be in school and learning everything how they should and not sitting at home doing virtual learning,” Morgan Nallen said.

Friday November 13 is the deadline to transfer students from online virtual learning to face to face instruction.



