Aiken County investigators search for missing sisters considered to be endangered

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County investigators are searching for two missing sisters who are considered to be endangered.

13-year-old Emily McCarty and 10-year-old Mary “Madison” McCarty were last seen at their home on the 100 block of Wash A Way Drive in Aiken, S.C.

The two were reported missing around 1:00 P.M. by their family on September 17, 2020. After further investigation, it was decided that their disappearance is suspicious.

Emily is 5’3″, 100lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. Her sister Mary is 4’8″, 90lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

