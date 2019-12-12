Aiken County forklift operator dies in tragic accident

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was sent to ALCS Inc. in Aiken for a death in the workplace.

Around 12:48 PM at ALCS Inc. on the 1500 block of Edgefield Hwy, a forklift operator died. The operator became entrapped in the forklift while trying to move equipment.

The Coroner pronounced the forklift operator dead at the scene from suffering traumatic injuries. The operator’s name will not be released until family has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Friday morning in Newberry, SC.