AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Council District 8 Primary results have been released in Tuesday’s night primary.

According to the Aiken County Board of Elections, for the Democrats, P.K. Hightower, who is the wife of Councilman Willar Hightower, Jr., is the projected winner with 233 of the votes while Brian A. Parks had 165.

The Aiken County Board of Election reports that James Hankinson is the projected winner for the Republicans with 159 of the votes while Michael Rozowich had 36.

Voters will now have the opportunity to vote for P.K. Hightower or James Hankinson in the October 17th election.

The District 8 seat opened after the resignation of Councilman Willar Hightower, Jr.