Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating drowning death of North Augusta man

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a North Augusta man.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, 20-year-old Tyez J. Minter jumped off the boat landing at Boeckh Park in North Augusta, South Carolina into the Savannah River at approximately 10:30 P.M. on Thursday, February 17th.

Authorities say after Minter failed to resurface, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources initiated a search for the victim; due to inclement weather, conditions the search was called off and resumed this morning.

According to officers on the scene, DNR divers located Minter approximately two hundred yards from the boat landing Friday afternoon at approximately 3:15 P.M.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables says that Minter will be autopsied on Monday in Newberry, South Carolina.

According to authorities, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are continuing with the investigation.