Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of an unresponsive child.

The child was found to be in cardiac arrest and was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where the child was pronounced dead.

The child, identified as Alexavia Aguirre will be autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry, SC to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.