AIKEN, S.C., (WJBF)– Local animal shelters are at capacity. In Aiken County, they’re hoping an ongoing national adoption event will help.

“Typically we see an uptick in the adoptions over the summer once all the kids get out of school and they’ve gone and done all their visiting, and we haven’t seen that yet this year,” Aiken County Animal Shelter adoption coordinator, Hillary Clark-Kulis said.

Aiken County Animal Shelter’s “Empty the Shelter Event” is happening through Saturday, July 30th.

“We’re hoping this brings awareness to us that we’re still here, we’re still providing this vital function, we still have good pets,” Clark-Kulis said.

During the event, all adoption fees are reduced. Cats are $10 and dogs are $25. Pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and spayed or neutered with funding help from the Bissell Pet Foundation.

“Some of our dogs are also heart worm positive and if they are, through FOTAS’ Have a Heart program they’re providing heart worm treatment funding for that. So if you adopt a heart worm positive dog it comes with a year of slow kill medication to treat it,” Clark-Kulis said.

Clark-Kulis says their staff is trained to help you find your match.

“If you’re looking for a friend for your dog too, we have our play yard areas and our adoption staff is trained to help do meet and greets with our dogs here to make sure you have the right fit before you take them home,” Clark-Kulis said.

She says it’s also important to remember pet heat safety this summer.

“Plenty of fresh water, shade. Walk during the morning or at night. Whatever you can do to beat the heat for yourself, you can do for your pet,” Clark-Kulis said.

If you’re going to walk your dog on pavement, hold the palm of your hand on the ground for ten seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog.