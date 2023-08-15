AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Deputy Coroner has resigned after being placed on administrative leave following allegations according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables tells News Channel 6 that allegations of the mishandling of prescription medications collected as evidence at death scenes were made against Alton Smith.

Ables says that after these allegations were made Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave, and then, shortly afterwards, Smith resigned from his position.

Ables says this matter has officially been turned over to SLED for further investigation.