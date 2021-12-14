Aiken Co. Animal Shelter’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ event is coming up

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) is in crisis mode and desperately needs adopters, so it is fortunate the annual Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) Home for the Holidays Clear the Shelter Adoption event takes place this Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.





Most pets will be available for no fee during this event and everyone who adopts can have their photo taken with Santa Claus.

Christmas treats & refreshments also will be served.

The ACAS is packed with homeless pets – so much so, the intake wing is over capacity and staff are having to double up dogs in kennels.

As of Dec.14, the shelter had already taken in more than 100 strays and surrendered pets this month. In November, the ACAS received nearly 400 homeless pets.

The County Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information, please call (803) 642-1537, option 3.





Please remember that adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment and not just for the holidays.

For more information on adopting or donating to the shelter animals, visit www.FOTASaiken.org.