Aiken City Council to vote on mask ordinance extension Thursday

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) — Aiken City Council will hold a meeting Thursday to have a second reading on re-establishing the mask ordinance that ended at noon on Monday.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said instead of an emergency mask ordinance which has to be renewed every 60 days, the new ordinance would be more permanent.



” It puts us under something that doesn’t have to be re-visited every 60 days, but something that will continue to protect our citizens,” Osbon said.

While the end of the ordinance leaves the city without a mask requirement for a few days, the city of Aiken is still under a mask resolution, which unlike an ordinance is not enforceable by law.



” We just don’t know enough to stop wearing masks right now. Its an inconvenience but its a small inconvenience compared to what might happen,” Aiken resident Noble Diller said.

Osbon said the mask ordinance will be suspended when city leaders believe its safe to do so.



” I think you just evaluate that opportunity as to when it is safe for our citizens,” Osbon said.



The ordinance already has one vote and will need a second to be approved.

The council will vote on Thursday November 19.

