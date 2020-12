AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Following several incidents of crime in the Aiken area, City Council members will discuss the issue.

A work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. where officials will discuss the resources and and policing polices that are available.

In documents received by NewsChannel 6, City council member Andrea Gregory requested the conversation.



Chief Charles Barranco and others will be in attendance, according to the memo by City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.