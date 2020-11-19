Aiken City Council meets tonight for mask mandate second reading

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tonight, the Aiken City Council will vote on a mask mandate. They are having a second reading for what would have been their third emergency ordinance.

An emergency ordinance needs to be renewed every 60 days. The city has done that twice now. So, this time they are voting on just a regular ordinance.

This mandate passed in the last meeting on a 5-2 vote. Since it is a regular mandate, it will need to be voted in a second time.

This ordinance allows the city to lift it at any time or until Governor Henry McMaster removes his executive order under the guidance of DHEC.

Mayor Rick Osbon with the City of Aiken says the health of the community can impact a larger audience.

“For small businesses, one of the most damaging things and biggest threats is if your workforce comes down with covid and have to close for 14 days and that’s without income. So, it’s very important for businesses also that they are protected in that way.”

City Council meets tonight at 6. You can go in person or watch it on livestream.