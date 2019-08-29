Agreement reached for Nexstar-Owned local stations across DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse

(WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is back on DIRECTV and AT&T!

WJBF’s parent company, Nexstar, and AT&T have entered into a new multi-year retransmission agreement to provide Nexstar-owned network affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms in 97 markets across the United States.

“Our customers want more choice and value and we are pleased to deliver that through this new agreement with Nexstar and its many local stations,” said Rob Thun, Senior Vice President of Content and Programming, AT&T Communications.

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” stated Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

NewsChannel 6 would like to thank our loyal viewers for sticking with us during this time.