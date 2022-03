AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Several fire trucks and crew members of the Augusta Fire Department responded to a fire at Falcon Crest Apartments early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out about 2:30 a.m. in a kitchen of one of the townhomes located on the 3400 block of Burgundy Street.









Neighbors say the resident may have left something cooking on the stove.

Everyone in that home made it out safely.

Firefighters evacuated those living in nearby apartments as a safety precaution.

No injuries were reported.