Actor Kevin Sorbo is the keynote speaker at Augusta Care Pregnancy Center banquet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’ve watched him for years– actor Kevin Sorbo (aka “Hercules”) is the star of many faith-based movies, including “God’s Not Dead.”

Next week, he’ll be speaking at a fundraiser for Augusta Care Pregnancy Center. I spoke with him recently about his conservative views and his Christian films.

“I get stopped all the time all the time by people, and it’s not because of Hercules and Andromeda anymore, it’s because of movies like “What If” and “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light” and I’ve got 5 more coming out over the next year.”

But before those movies screen, Sorbo will be greeting people in the Garden City. He is the keynote speaker at the 34th Annual Augusta Care Pregnancy Center banquet… set for Tuesday, October 15th at the Augusta Marriott.

“I do all kinds of speaking events. I do pro life, Christian education, home schooling, yeah, I’ve been doing this for years.”

It’s an opportunity for the Christian actor to witness… through telling his story.

“I always put in my story because it’s my journey as well and I don’t want to give too much away but I do tie in something historical with what’s going on in the world of Roe v Wade as well and I think people find it interesting of the comparison.”

And while it may be a bit unexpected from a Hollywood guy, Sorbo is proud to share his faith… and argue for it.

“I don’t mind preaching to the choir but I want those Agnostics and Athiests to come and hear, too! I’m open for discussion – and I don’t understand, there’s so much HATE from that side. To me it’s like, ‘let’s talk about it, why are you so angry about it?’ You know, you look at all these groups out there that are causing all this rioting and looting and stuff and I think these are really unhappy people, really sad people, and we’ve got to pray for these people. Sometimes people get in my face and they yell, and I’m like, ‘I can hear you – yelling your negativity at me isn’t going to make me change my mind about God, I’m sorry!’ you know. So, let’s have a civil discussion. I’ve got Athiest friends, I’ve got Agnostic friends, we have great debates, we have great chats- we still go out and golf and have a beer afterwards and we’re still friends.”

And by the way, Sorbo is no stranger to Augusta. He told me he’s a big golfer and has been to the Masters Tournament “many times” over the years!

You can hear Kevin Sorbo’s message next week at the 34th Annual Augusta Care Pregnancy Center Banquet. It’s Tuesday, October 15th at 6:30pm at the Augusta Marriott. Tickets are $85. For more information, call 706-724-5531.