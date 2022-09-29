AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect involved in an armed bank robbery.

The incident happened at Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Langley around 11:50 A.M.

According to authorities, the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a black hat, and a red bandana covering his face, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Deputies say the suspect ran from the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, and he is believed to have gotten into a vehicle after robbing the bank.

If anyone has any information that can help with this investigation, you contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or the Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Callers can remain anonymous.

ACSO says a tip can earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 if that information leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the crime.