ACPSD teaming up with Rural Health Services to vaccinate school employees at six different sites

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County school leaders are making an offer they hope their employees won’t refuse. Starting March 8, all Aiken County school district employees can sign up to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as the Palmetto State moves to Phase 1B of their vaccination plan.

“We’re going to have vaccinations taking place at six sites,our high schools,” said Aiken County Public School District Director of Communications Mike Rosier.

For the next several weeks, some Aiken County high school campuses are going to look different as they transform into COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Rosier said, “We’re excited about it. We’re thrilled and can’t wait.”

The school district is teaming up with Rural Health Services to offer an optional shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“That will begin on March the 12th at Midland Valley High School and that will be from 9:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m.,” explained Rosier.

The full schedule goes as follows:

Friday, March 12, 2021, at Midland Valley High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Silver Bluff High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 19, 2021, at Aiken High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at North Augusta High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26, 2021, at Wagener-Salley High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Rosier said, “We need to go ahead and get people signed up as quickly as possible so that we can make those arrangements and have those classrooms covered.”

Those that choose to get vaccinated will come back in April, 30 days after the first shot, for the second dose.

Rosier added, “We’re not going to require or try to force anybody to take the vaccine, but we certainly hope the vast majority will decide to do that.”

The survey to sign up to get vaccinated will be released on Monday.

Below is the full release: