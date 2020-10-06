ACPSD BOE will vote on extending F2F learning for elementary students

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Schools will have a back-to-school COVID-19 update in a special called meeting tonight. It’s for elementary school students only.

This will not impact students who are learning virtually.

For elementary students on the hybrid schedule, the board will vote on extending face-to-face learning, which would open the schools 5 days per week. It could happen as soon as October 12th or the 19th.

The BOE met back in September where the board voted to postpone this decision until November 2nd, which was based on evidence gathered by the advisory committee.

The committee met last night, and will present new information to the BOE to see if they should extend face-to-face learning at an earlier date.

Aiken County School Board Chairman, Keith Liner, says, “I would hope that we would be able to get back to school five days a week as soon as we can, and if that makes sense than from the health and safety of our students and staff and kind of goes in line with what the committee says, I will support that.”

He says that it’s important for schools to have in-person learning and as soon as they figure out what the elementary schools will do, he wants to focus on middle and high school, as well.

“I think it’s important because the kids really need that face-to-face instruction. I think they’re doing as best they can the days that they are not with us, but I think it’s important that we get our students back in our seats as quick as we can and as safe as possible,” says Liner.

It’s important to note that this decision does not impact students who chose an all-virtual learning option.

The meeting is tonight at 6:00 PM. It will be live-streamed on the district’s website.