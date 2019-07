AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A major traffic snarl on I-20 in Aiken County is causing issues.

The interstate’s westbound lanes are shut down at exit 29 due to a wreck.

That’s the Wire Road exit.

We have a crew on the way, and we’re working to get more information on the wreck.

If you’re planning to take I-20 in eastern Aiken County, you may want to take another route.