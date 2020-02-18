Accident on Wrightsboro Road blocks traffic

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident.
It happened just after 7:00am on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road.
A couple of lanes are blocked due to an overturned vehicle.
Injuries are reported.
NewsChannel 6 has a crew at the scene.
