More clouds will be streaming in from the southwest tonight through much of the day on Wednesday. A few areas of sunshine by late in the day, we’ll continue to be warm with Highs in the 70s. Our temperatures will stay warm over the next several days as the 80s will be with us by the weekend. A few isolated showers and possible over the weekend, however for now I’m going to keep it dry. Look for the warm air to continue as we move into next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 78

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 76