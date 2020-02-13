A person dead after Lincolnton, Ga. house fire

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead following a house fire in Lincoln County.
His body was found in the remains on Sims Road in Lincolnton.
Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion, but law enforcement officials have not confirmed that.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No word on what caused the fire.
No word on what caused the fire.
