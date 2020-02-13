A person dead after Lincolnton, Ga. house fire

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead following a house fire in Lincoln County.

His body was found in the remains on Sims Road in Lincolnton.

Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion, but law enforcement officials have not confirmed that.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No word on what caused the fire.

NewsChannel6 has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest updates when they become available.

Latest Headlines: