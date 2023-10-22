Sunday Morning Update: A little cloud cover overnight allowed for temperatures to stay on the milder side this morning as we woke up to temperatures in the 50s and a beautiful sunrise! Today we will quickly warm up with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s! Winds shift later this evening to a northerly flow giving us light winds and clear skies. This will allow overnight lows to dip into the 40s. The cooler, fall-like temperatures will stick around through Tuesday before we warm back into the upper 70s later in the week.

