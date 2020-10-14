A few showers around Thursday before the big cool down. – Check out your forecast

Southeast winds will give us more clouds and enough moisture around to fire-up a few showers Thursday into Friday midday. A strong cold front will sweep through by Friday night clearing the skies and bringing us much cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear early with increasing clouds late. Low 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High 83 Rain chance 20%

Thursday night: Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Low 64 Rain chance 20%

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers through midday, clearing skies late. High 80 Rain chance 20%