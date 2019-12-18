A family from Aiken will have the Merriest Christmas Ever

AIKEN COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – Christmas came early for some lucky children in Aiken County — and our Mary Morrison was there to surprise the children and their grandmother.

“You are the special winner of the Merriest Christmas Ever contest and you’ve won a 12 hundred dollar shopping spree at Walmart..”

“No way!!!”

“You were nominated by several people, i’ll just put it that way.”

With that money — the kids were able to shop for bikes, balls, and other Christmas toys.

“I’m on disability. This is our third Christmas together. I’ve had them for two and a half years. These are five of my 16 grandchildren that live with me every day and it’s a blessing. Its hard but its a blessing.”

This Christmas magic was made possible by our Caring for Carolina sponsors: Bath Fitters, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Bridgestone.