ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A Day of Hope will be held at the Orangeburg County, South Carolina fairgrounds, Saturday, July 17.

The event will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Magnolia Street from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It’s being sponsored by Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Palmetto Palace.