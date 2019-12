AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A condensation trail from a jet plane has some WJBF viewers asking questions.

Per meteorologist, Alex Moore, this contrail from the jet is illuminated due to the sun rising.

Jets leave white trails, or contrails, in their wakes for the same reason you can sometimes see your breath.

The hot, humid exhaust from jet engines mixes with the atmosphere, which at high altitude is of much lower vapor pressure and temperature than the exhaust gas.