Local activists announce a retrial is looming for deputies accused of killing Eurie Martin

WASHINGTON COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) – Local activists continuing the fight for justice for Eurie Martin. At a press conference Saturday, they announced that a retrial for the three deputies accused of killing Martin is on its way.



“My brother didn’t have to die like he died,” said Barbara Evans.



Those words coming from Martin’s sister, just days after a Washington County judge declared a mistrial for the three deputies accused of killing the 58-year-old by tasing him.



“I don’t know I just have to wait and see. I hope we can get justice though,” said Evans.



And President of the Washington County NAACP James Neil, says that the fight isn’t over yet. Saturday afternoon he relayed news from the D.A. handling the case.



“They have requested all of the transcripts from court hearings and it’s going to take them 2 months before they can get everything,” said James Neil.



That means retrial is on the horizon, but there are still questions looming about the fairness of the previous trial, specifically the jury selection.



“When the jury was initially selected, no one had identified themselves as being a relative of the officers that was on trial,” said Benjamin Dotson.



The jury had been deadlocked on deliberations since the trial began, and that was why the judge declared a mistrial.



“Somethings wrong with that, first of all a relative should not be sitting as a juror. The DA in my view should’ve asked for the relative to be dismissed,” said Dotson.



Dotson is the immediate past president of the NAACP says the D.A., who presented the case believed the main evidence, a video capturing Martin’s last moments, would be enough to convict those three officers. Washington County commissioner Frank Simmons says believes it’ll take more than that.



“As long as we have jurors from here in Washington County, we’ll never get the verdict that we need to get, as long as we have the same judge, we’ll never get the verdict we need to get,” said Simmons.



People who attended Saturday’s conference were given the D.A.’s office phone number. They were told to call the number with their concerns about the previous trial and respectfully push for another one.