$9M in grant money going towards training veterans and spouses in IT and Cybersecurity in CSRA

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – $9 million in grant money is opening up more job opportunities for more than 1,000 local veterans and their spouses. It’s been awarded to the Augusta Economic Development Authority from the U.S. Department of Labor.



The money will go towards the Georgia Cyber Center WorkForces project. The focus is to train and help transitioning service members and spouses fill key positions in IT and cyber security roles across the CSRA.



“We have about 1,000 service members that depart the military each year,” said Cal Wray, Augusta Economic Development Authority President. “We’d like to keep them here, keep them and their families here. This is just one more avenue for them to have an opportunity to stay and to improve themselves.”



“Honestly it’s very expensive,” said Sarah Reese, Director of E1337 Training. “If you go out in the market these classes are thousands of dollars and I think it affords a lot of people the opportunity to break into these middle and high skilled careers when they wouldn’t have otherwise had that opportunity.”

The Economic Development Authority hopes to have the application website up and running by March 15th.