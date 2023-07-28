- Central Tropical Atlantic:
Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave
located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser
Antilles has increased since yesterday. Environmental conditions
are expected to be favorable for additional gradual development of
this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression
could form early next week while the system moves generally
west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.
- Southwestern Atlantic:
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far western Atlantic
near the coasts of Georgia and northeastern Florida are associated
with a weak area of low pressure that has formed just east of
Jacksonville. This system is moving north-northwestward and is
forecast to move inland over northeastern Florida and eastern
Georgia today, and additional development is not expected.
Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over
northeastern Florida, eastern Georgia, and portions of eastern South
Carolina during the next day or so.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…near 0 percent.
- Southwestern Caribbean Sea:
A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the
southwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with a tropical wave and
broad area of low pressure. This system is forecast to move
westward over Central America later today or tonight, and
significant development is not anticipated. Regardless of
development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of
Nicaragua and Honduras during the next day or so.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.