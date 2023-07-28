  1. Central Tropical Atlantic:
    Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave
    located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser
    Antilles has increased since yesterday. Environmental conditions
    are expected to be favorable for additional gradual development of
    this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression
    could form early next week while the system moves generally
    west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.
  1. Southwestern Atlantic:
    Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far western Atlantic
    near the coasts of Georgia and northeastern Florida are associated
    with a weak area of low pressure that has formed just east of
    Jacksonville. This system is moving north-northwestward and is
    forecast to move inland over northeastern Florida and eastern
    Georgia today, and additional development is not expected.
    Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over
    northeastern Florida, eastern Georgia, and portions of eastern South
    Carolina during the next day or so.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…low…near 0 percent.
  1. Southwestern Caribbean Sea:
    A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the
    southwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with a tropical wave and
    broad area of low pressure. This system is forecast to move
    westward over Central America later today or tonight, and
    significant development is not anticipated. Regardless of
    development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of
    Nicaragua and Honduras during the next day or so.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.