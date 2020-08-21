911 Call of the shooting death of an Augusta Code Enforcement Officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 911 calls after the Charles “Chip” Case shooting reveals a chaotic scene.

911 OPERATOR: “9-1-1, Do you need police, fire, or ambulance?”

CALLER: “We need an ambulance, someone got shot, and he’s a city worker. He got shot on 14th Avenue, hurry up!”

What started as a routine call for code enforcement officers, turned deadly.

911 OPERATOR: “Okay, tell me what happened.”

CALLER: “All I know is I heard some gunshots. A man is bleeding right now, city worker.”

Richmond County deputies responded to 1222 13th Street, finding Charles Case lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. EMS rushed to the scene to attempt to render first aid and CPE, but they were unsuccessful.

RESPONDER: “I was on the phone with Officer Case from code enforcement. He’s out at 1222 13th Street. I heard shots fired, and he called for help.”

Officer Case worked for the Augusta Animal Services before he was a code enforcement officer for the city. The director for animal services sent NewsChannel 6 a statement.

“Officer Case was a man of integrity, morals, and principles. You could always count on Officer Case to do things by the book even if it meant making his job a little bit more difficult. Augusta Animal Services will truly miss Officer Charles Case and want to extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

The man accused of Cases’ death is Smitty Melton. Melton is no stranger to run-ins with law enforcement. He fled the scene after the shooting.

911 OPERATOR: “Okay, the person who did the shooting, where are they?”

CALLER: “He’s gone.”

911 OPERATOR: “Did you see who it was?”

CALLER: “No, I heard the shoots, that’s all.”

There is no word on when Melton will have his first appearance in court.

You can listen to the entire 911 call below:

