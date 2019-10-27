63-year-old checks water girl off of her bucket list

EVANS, Ga. – 63-year-old Kay English has dreamed of being a water girl since she was in high school, but never got that chance. It was a team effort to help English check this dream off of her bucket list.



“It’s like a family, and I wanted to be a part of his football family for one night,” says Kay English, 63-year-old Lakeside water girl.



“Lakeside is where dreams come true, so we did it,” Steve Hibbitts, Lakeside High Football Coach.



English has been around football the majority of her life and has learned to love the game. But she tells us being a water girl did not exist to women in the 50’s and 60’s when she was in school.



“Girls were cheerleaders and that was about the extent of it…or majorettes and there weren’t girl water boys. And now things have changed and I just wanted a chance to do it,” says Kay English.



That’s when Katelynn Usry, who’s grandmother is friends with English, decided to put in a good word for English to Lakeside’s head coach.



“I told Coach Hibbitts about it and he got really excited, and he was kind of honored that she would want to do something like that,” says Katelynn Usry, Lakeside High Water Girl.



Coach Steve Hibbitts tells us it was important to him to make this happen, because serving the community is one of Lakeside’s focuses.



“We want to serve the kids and of course we want to serve anybody around here who can benefit from being in this atmosphere,” says Steve Hibbitts, Lakeside high football head coach.



On her big night, English told me that she was nervous about what others would think.



“Look, this is a bunch of kids. They said it was senior night, I thought that they meant senior night *laughs*,” says Kay.



But after tackling her duties as a water girl, English has bigger plans on her bucket list.



“I told the coach to ask me what was next on my bucket list, and he said ok I give in what’s next? And I said assistant coach, so we’ll see how that goes,” says Kay.



Kay English encourages others to always chase down your dreams no matter your age. English also wants people to give endless support to the kids in our community to make a difference in their lives.