$60,000 in contraband found hidden in SC prison equipment

McCORMICK, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina prison officials say they found dozens of contraband cellphones and earbuds and more than 32 pounds of tobacco and marijuana hidden in a piece of construction equipment.

Authorities say guards searching the equipment Wednesday at McCormick Correctional Institution discovered the secret panel with the $60,000 stash of contraband. None of the banned items made it to inmates.

In all, prison guards found 32 smartphones, 27 pounds of tobacco, 5 pounds of marijuana, 33 chargers, 31 USB plugs, 17 sets of Bluetooth earbuds, 47 lighters, a half-gallon of liquor and other assorted items.

