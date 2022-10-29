LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found.

Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon.

The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains during a search of the area. The remains are being transported to the State Crime Lab for identification.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story