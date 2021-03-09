60 to 64-year-olds await vaccine eligibility in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — More than 1 million people became eligible for vaccinations this week in Georgia, but a large group is still left out — people ages 60 to 64-years-old.

Debbie Barrett falls in this group. She is 61-years-old and worries about contracting COVID-19 because she suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe.

“I always wear my mask,” she explains. “With COPD, it can be hard to breathe because I have a mask on.”

Having COPD increases a person’s risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19 if infected. However, Barrett can not make a vaccination appointment because she does not meet the age requirement in Georgia.

“I don’t understand why I can’t go ahead and get a shot because they say people with underlying illnesses should be able to get it.”

According to the CDC, people ages 50 to 64-years-old are 25 times more likely to be hospitalized than young adults if they are infected with COVID-19, and 400 times more likely to die.

“A lot of individuals in the 60 to 64 age group know they are at a higher risk of having a more severe case of COVID-19 if they get it compared to a 22 to 25-year-old,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur, an infectious diseases physician at the Medical College of Georgia, explains.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has not indicated when vaccine will be available to people ages 60 to 64. MacArthur says one option they have is to check if vaccine is leftover at a clinic at the end of the day.

“If someone who lives in Georgia shows up at one of the places that’s giving vaccine toward the end of the day, they can get on a waiting list. There’s no guarantee that they get it, but they often do. In other words, they would rather put the vaccine into arms than throw them out.”