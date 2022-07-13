AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- People will soon have a new walking destination at the 5th street bridge. The city of Augusta has been working on it for a long time and soon it will open.

The bridge is repaired and painted, and lights are up and on. But there are a few safety features that need to be installed before the bridge can be opened to the public.

Its opening has been delayed several time because of supply and labor shortages.

Officials hoped to have the bridge open in time for the 4th of July but said they weren’t able to get necessary safety rails put in in time.

“That’s why we were not able to open in July 4th. Most of the material, we’ve got it the week before. It was not enough of a workforce or specialized contractors, to mobilize here and get it done,” explained Dr. Hameed Malik, Director of Engineering for the City of Augusta.

Dr. Malik said they got the materials for safety rails the week before the big day– but they have had a difficult time getting on the contractor’s schedule to get them installed. He said opening the bridge without them is not an option.

“Those parts, from the city’s perspective, those are very important from a liability issue, those safety features. That was really, that was the reason that I made the decision that we’re not going to open up for the 4th of July.”

The new projected opening date is July 31st provided the rails are installed by then. The city will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at later date.

