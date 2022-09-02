BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s.

Authorities say that Williams is being charged in the July murder of Morris Harden, Jr.

In July, Harden, 58, of Augusta, was found dead just off the road of the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road in Burke County.

Investigators state that Williams has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Four people have already been arrested and charged in connection of this murder case.

In August, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Willie Warren Johnson, 51, of Augusta, Carl Grady Rouse, 61, of Augusta, Albert Killebrew, III, of Augusta and Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown.





Authorities say that this investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible in the near future.