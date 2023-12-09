AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The family of Jamilla Smith is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

30-year-old, Jamilla Smith, a mother of two young sons has not been heard from since the evening of Saturday, December 2nd when she spoke on the phone with her mother.

The search for Smith continues and a private investigator has been hired.

If you have any information of Jamilla’s whereabouts you are asked to please contact investigator Cleveland at 855-218-772 or the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department at 803-642-1761.