At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Don was

located near latitude 36.3 North, longitude 39.6 West. Don is moving

toward the southeast near 12 mph (19 km/h). Don is forecast to turn

southward later today or tonight or so followed by a turn westward

and then northwestward on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. On

the forecast track, Don should remain over the open waters of the

central Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible over the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)

mainly to the northeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).