56 arrested in Georgia’s largest gang investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF ) — Since 2018, the Richmond County Sheriff’s office has been investigating the Ghostface Gangsters, the “fastest growing white gang in the country with approximately 5,000 members,” according to investigators.

They “are a white supremacist gang that has roots in white supremacy,” Jared Williams, Augusta’s district attorney, explains. “They have no respect for human life. They have no respect for human dignity. They have no respect for our community.”

“This is not just a white supremacist group having meetings,” he adds. “This was a criminal operation operating from both within prison and outside on our streets.”

Investigators say the gang formed in Georgia, quickly spreading to South Carolina and Tennessee. They allegedly committed crimes as they grew, ranging from attempted murder to sex trafficking and narcotics dealing.

“This indictment encompasses 77 defendants with over 300 criminal acts, Williams adds.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with local, state and federal agencies agencies, making this the largest gang investigation in Georgia history. Now, 56 of those suspected gang members are behind bars. 10 additional people were arrested during the investigation. 21 suspects remain at large. Sheriff Richard Roundtree says he is confident they will be located and arrested soon.

“If you feel that you must continue to engage in criminal activity in Richmond County, it’s only a matter of time before your clock strikes midnight,” Roundtree says.

“You have two choices –you can join these gangs and be part of this,” Gov. Brian Kemp adds. “But, we will come after you. We will be relentless. We won’t sleep. We’ll work seven days a week and chase you wherever you go.”