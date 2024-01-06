AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 5-year-old is injured following a shooting in Augusta Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 1:20 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to shots fired with one juvenile subject down.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a 5-year-old with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The juvenile subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is no additional information available at this time.

