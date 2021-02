AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- A look around an Augusta golf course and you can not miss Tiger Wood's influence -- in a tiger headcover and in the Masters hats people bought when they watched him play.

Conan Sanders, a professional golfer, watched Woods win his first Masters in 1997. He later coached alongside him at Woods' clinics for young golfers. The roar of the crowd you hear on TV when Tiger won -- Sanders says it was more powerful to hear it in person.