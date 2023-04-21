EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- Friday is the first day of the 3rd annual Columbia County Spring Fair. The fair is sponsored by the Merchants Association of Columbia County.

Each year the Merchants Association chooses a non profit to donate the proceeds from the fair to. This year it will go to Child Enrichment, which provides free therapy and advocates for children and families that have experienced abuse.

There is a new youth policy parents should be aware of. After 7 p.m., all kids under the age of 17 have to be accompanied by an adult.

The Spring fair begins Friday, April 21 and runs through Sunday April 30 at the Columbia County Fair grounds.

Gates open Friday evening at 5 p.m.

