An Amber Alert has been expanded for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney since she was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of family)

BIRMINGHAM, Al (WJBF) – The remains of a 3-year-old Alabama toddler have been found according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney disappeared 10 days ago from a birthday party.

During a news conference, police revealed her body had been found in a dumpster.

Police also announced plans to charge 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown with capitol murder and kidnapping in the toddler’s disappearance and death.