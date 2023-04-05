WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three suspects have been taken into custody after deputies say they seized nearly two pounds of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and MDMA, also known as X-Pills.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies seized the drugs following an early morning traffic stop near Davisboro on Wednesday.

Authorities say Dexter Lamar Williams, 31, Eric Bernard Tucker, 28, and Quoquiece Tatiana Spivey, 23, are being charged with RICO, Possession of MDMA, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Trafficking MDMA, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Dexter Lamar Williams, 31, Eric Bernard Tucker, 28, Quoquiece Tatiana Spivey, 23

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, all three suspects are being held without bond as they are awaiting a bond hearing in Washington County Superior Court.