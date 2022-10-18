AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Christmas is a little less than two months away, and WJBF, along with the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta, is gearing up for the 2022 Augusta Christmas Parade.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th.

For those who are interested in participating in this year’s parade, you will need to fill out a registration form and pay the admission fee.

The admission fee is $50 for non-profit organizations are $50 and $125 for businesses. School groups, bands, ROTC, dance and cheer teams, etc. are free.

Registration forms will not be accepted after December 5th.

Here are the entry rules:

1. Unsigned or incomplete entry forms or those submitted without payment will not be accepted. Payment that is by returned check will not be allowed entry in the Parade.

2. Absolutely no items may be thrown from any entry! Participants are allowed to walk alongside their entry and HAND candy/items to spectators.

3. All floats should be decorated with a Christmas theme and include Line-up number. Signs and banners are the responsibility of the participants.

4. All floats must be skirted to cover the wheels and undercarriage.

5. No pick-up trucks, SUVs or vans are allowed, except as tow vehicles for a float. No other unaccompanied vehicles are allowed in the parade. To unload participants or materials, use the east bound lanes of Broad Street.

6. No boats, buses, trolleys, Jeeps or wreckers are allowed.

7. All walking units should be in matching or Christmas attire.

8. Cars that are approved entry into the parade must have a full convertible top, no T-Tops or Targa top vehicles allowed.

NO SANTAS (costumed, inflatable, etc.) are allowed on/with any entry.

Entry into the parade is conditional upon compliance with parade regulations. You may be denied entry for non-compliance and at the discretion of the Parade Committee.