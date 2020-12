AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) -- '100 Black Men of Augusta's' COVID-19 community tour is bringing free COVID-19 testing and resources directly to the community at local barbershops and churches.

" To meet people where they are and provide free COVID-19 saliva tests, free face masks, free hand sanitizer and we also have information regarding COVID-19 and health pamphlets," Dr. Justin Moore, cancer epidemiologist at Augusta University, and member of 100 Black Men of Augusta said.