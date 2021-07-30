200 Augustans at risk of losing housing when eviction moratorium expires

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The phone at Augusta Urban Ministries has been ringing. Renters are calling worried they will need help if they lose housing when the federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday.

“We are prepared,” Melissa Wheeler, the director of Augusta Urban Ministries, says. “We are ready.”

Augusta Urban Ministries provides furniture to families transitioning out of homelessness. The last year has been eye opening for them.

“The face of homelessness has changed. We’ve seen a lot of families who have never faced evictions.”

Dozens of Augusta families are at risk of losing their housing soon.

“Financial-related evictions will proceed beginning Monday if there is no extension of the moratorium,” Daniel Evans, the community development manager of Augusta Housing and Community Development, explains. “Right now, there is an excess of 200 stayed evictions that are standing to be heard, and, certainly, more are in the process of being filed across the community.”

Augusta Housing and Community Development says it is ready to step in and help. It has received $6 million from the federal government, as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, to help residents pay rent and utility bills. It has about $4 million remaining. The department has partnered with United Way of the CSRA to continue to assisting those in need.

“The goal is to help as many of the eligible tenants throughout Augusta-Richmond County as possible,” Evans says.

Congress is working on extending the eviction moratorium until December 31.

How to get help

Contact United Way of the CSRA