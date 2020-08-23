20-year–old murdered in Thomson Saturday

Thomson, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson Police Department responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Gus Street near Bussey Avenue Saturday, 08/22, around 2:30 a.m.

The victim, Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton, Ga., was transported to Augusta University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Thomson Police Chief Anson Evans said that this is an on-going investigation at this point and that they are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

If you have information that may be of use, the public is asked to contact the Thomson Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 597-7338.