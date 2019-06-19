2 Killed in fiery Wisconsin semi-truck crash

(AP) – A county coroner official says two people are dead after a semi crashed on an interstate in southeastern Wisconsin, exploding and setting fire to other vehicles.

A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median on I-94 about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports the accident happened near Mount Pleasant, about 24 miles (38 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

The Racine County medical examiner says two people died, and the sheriff is reporting several injuries but has not provided details.

All lanes of the interstate are closed. A Flight for Life helicopter was sent to the scene.